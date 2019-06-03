Prayer 6-3-19

More to explore
Bollinger Mill hosts first community event SaturdaySunshine dried the lingering mud puddles not a moment too soon for families eager to picnic and play football during the first outdoor Summer Fun Day sponsored by Missouri State Parks on Saturday at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/3/19Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 5/20/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee n Consider a motion approving change order No. 1, in the amount of...
Jackson graduate wins 19th overall in Bataan Death March race, wearing 35-pound rucksack3Jackson High School graduate Ean Buffington has accomplished much more than many 19-year-olds. Buffington received first place in the 19-and-under category within the heavy division, he said, and 19th overall among 8,000 total participants ...
The State of Missouri owes Cape County more than $500K; state is $35M behind paying local governments5The Missouri Department of Corrections owes Cape Girardeau County more than half a million dollars in reimbursements for housing inmates before they are transferred to state prisons. Cape Girardeau County is not alone. As of mid-March, the state...
Wet weather delays construction of Cape Girardeau splash pad2Wet weather is blamed for delays in construction of Cape Girardeaus new splash pad. City parks officials initially had hoped to have the splash pad in Capaha Park open by the start of summer. But storm after storm has dumped water on that...
NWS confirms tornado Wednesday in Scott CountyMINER, Mo. A tornado in Miner was confirmed Thursday by the National Weather Services in Paducah, Kentucky. At 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, the EF1 tornado ripped through Miner, where a house lost an approximately 15-by-20-foot section of its roofing,...
Photo Gallery 6/1/19Summer Fun Day at the Bollinger MillScenes from the Summer Fun Day event Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, Missouri. Attendees had to chance to explore the mill and covered bridge as well as grab a bite to eat and play lawn games.
Photo Gallery 6/1/19Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training CorpsScenes from the first year of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Cape Central High School. For cadets in the program, Col. Michael Goodin, senior aerospace science instructor with the AFJROTC program, said there are...
Highway 177 to be elevated because of floodMissouri Department of Transportation crews will begin constructing an elevated roadway using gravel on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau, from County Road 651 to County Road 657 (near Gizmo Lane), at 7 a.m. Monday. According to a MoDOT news release,...
$200M energy project in works on potential 1,400 acres in Cape County5A new, 1,400 acre farm proposed for southern Cape Girardeau County won't produce any grain, livestock or dairy products, but it would produce a commodity used by every home, business and industry -- electricity. Representatives of NextEra Energy...
Nature's buffet
Optimist Club honors area law enforcement officers; state Rep. Barry Hovis praises good law enforcement5State Rep. Barry Hovis praised law enforcement at the Respect for Law event Thursday in Cape Girardeau, detailing what it takes to be a good officer. A good officer must be fair, honest and work hard, Hovis said. A former Cape Girardeau police...
Water levels create temporary downtown flooding Thursday1Stormwater crept into parked vehicles and some businesses on portions of Water Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday evening as water levels challenged the capacity of the downtown Merriwether Street Pumping Station. "We just had an incredibly...
Game time: Cape Parks and Rec reopens sand volleyball courtsThe knife scare is apparently over, and sand volleyball has resumed at Arena Park. The one-week hiatus mandated by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department was lifted and sand volleyball league games were to resume Wednesday, according to...
Ask a foodie: Chasing the American Dream: Food truck and familyI'm at my computer writing this on a beautiful sunny Memorial Day. I am proud to be an American, and I can't even bring myself to type a single word about food without first expressing my deepest gratitude and respect for those who made the ultimate...
Illinois man found dead in floodwater; autopsy set for FridayThe body of an Alexander County man was discovered Wednesday morning in floodwaters near Illinois Route 3 north of Gale, Illinois. Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown has identified the victim as Robin Christopher Franklin, 31. The cause of...
Restaurants' departures not coordinated; Drury mulling options for property7When it was announced this week two side-by-side chain restaurants were closing within days of each other, there was immediate speculation the closures were coordinated and the property owner had imminent plans for the site. Ruby Tuesday, 3069...
Highway 51 in Perry County to be reducedThe Missouri Department of Transportation is monitoring river levels and anticipates reducing Highway 51 to one lane in Perry County from County Road 238 to north of Horse Island Chute Bridge. According to a MoDOT news release, temporary traffic...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 5/30/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the May 23 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms n Sheriff office...
Local News 5/29/19SportsPlex not breaking even, but exceeding expectations after Year 27The city is spending more than $160,000 a year in restaurant tax revenue to subsidize Cape Girardeaus SportsPlex. City officials, however, remain optimistic the indoor sports facility will one day break even. Toward that end, they are looking at...
Most read 5/28/19Ruby Tuesday closes doors, O'Charley's set to shutter Sunday10A pair of Cape Girardeau restaurants on the citys west side are closing, leaving the door open for future development. One of the restaurants, Ruby Tuesday, closed at the end of business Monday. Its next door neighbor, OCharleys, will close...
Most read 5/28/19Restaurant with a view: Top of the Marq set to open this summer in downtown Cape1One of Cape Girardeau's more unusual dining venues will open soon atop one of the city's most historic buildings. Top of the Marq on the seventh floor of the historic Marquette Tower will offer panoramic views of downtown Cape Girardeau along with a...
Most read 5/25/19Cape city expenses exceeding revenue; staff to propose changes, cuts14Cape Girardeau city government expenses are exceeding revenue, forcing city staff to look at making changes to city operations going forward, including possibly cutting services. Thats the message from city manager Scott Meyer and finance director...