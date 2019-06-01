Prayer 6-2-19

More to explore
-
The State of Missouri owes Cape County more than $500K; state is $35M behind paying local governments1The Missouri Department of Corrections owes Cape Girardeau County more than half a million dollars in reimbursements for housing inmates before they are transferred to state prisons. Cape Girardeau County is not alone. As of mid-March, the state...
-
Wet weather delays construction of Cape Girardeau splash pad1Wet weather is blamed for delays in construction of Cape Girardeaus new splash pad. City parks officials initially had hoped to have the splash pad in Capaha Park open by the start of summer. But storm after storm has dumped water on that...
-
Jackson graduate wins 19th overall in Bataan Death March race, wearing 35-pound muck sackJackson High School graduate Ean Buffington has accomplished much more than many 19-year-olds. Buffington received first place in the 19-and-under category within the heavy division, he said, and 19th overall among 8,000 total participants ...
-
NWS confirms tornado Wednesday in Scott CountyMINER, Mo. A tornado in Miner was confirmed Thursday by the National Weather Services in Paducah, Kentucky. At 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, the EF1 tornado ripped through Miner, where a house lost an approximately 15-by-20-foot section of its roofing,...
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/1/19Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training CorpsScenes from the first year of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Cape Central High School. For cadets in the program, Col. Michael Goodin, senior aerospace science instructor with the AFJROTC program, said there are...
-
Highway 177 to be elevated because of floodMissouri Department of Transportation crews will begin constructing an elevated roadway using gravel on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau, from County Road 651 to County Road 657 (near Gizmo Lane), at 7 a.m. Monday. According to a MoDOT news release,...
-
$200M energy project in works on potential 1,400 acres in Cape County5A new, 1,400 acre farm proposed for southern Cape Girardeau County won't produce any grain, livestock or dairy products, but it would produce a commodity used by every home, business and industry -- electricity. Representatives of NextEra Energy...
-
Nature's buffet
-
Optimist Club honors area law enforcement officers; state Rep. Barry Hovis praises good law enforcement4State Rep. Barry Hovis praised law enforcement at the Respect for Law event Thursday in Cape Girardeau, detailing what it takes to be a good officer. A good officer must be fair, honest and work hard, Hovis said. A former Cape Girardeau police...
-
Water levels create temporary downtown flooding Thursday1Stormwater crept into parked vehicles and some businesses on portions of Water Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday evening as water levels challenged the capacity of the downtown Merriwether Street Pumping Station. "We just had an incredibly...
-
-
Game time: Cape Parks and Rec reopens sand volleyball courtsThe knife scare is apparently over, and sand volleyball has resumed at Arena Park. The one-week hiatus mandated by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department was lifted and sand volleyball league games were to resume Wednesday, according to...
-
Ask a foodie: Chasing the American Dream: Food truck and familyI'm at my computer writing this on a beautiful sunny Memorial Day. I am proud to be an American, and I can't even bring myself to type a single word about food without first expressing my deepest gratitude and respect for those who made the ultimate...
-
Illinois man found dead in floodwater; autopsy set for FridayThe body of an Alexander County man was discovered Wednesday morning in floodwaters near Illinois Route 3 north of Gale, Illinois. Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown has identified the victim as Robin Christopher Franklin, 31. The cause of...
-
Restaurants' departures not coordinated; Drury mulling options for property7When it was announced this week two side-by-side chain restaurants were closing within days of each other, there was immediate speculation the closures were coordinated and the property owner had imminent plans for the site. Ruby Tuesday, 3069...
-
Highway 51 in Perry County to be reducedThe Missouri Department of Transportation is monitoring river levels and anticipates reducing Highway 51 to one lane in Perry County from County Road 238 to north of Horse Island Chute Bridge. According to a MoDOT news release, temporary traffic...
-
Cape Girardeau County agenda 5/30/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the May 23 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms n Sheriff office...
-
SportsPlex not breaking even, but exceeding expectations after Year 27The city is spending more than $160,000 a year in restaurant tax revenue to subsidize Cape Girardeaus SportsPlex. City officials, however, remain optimistic the indoor sports facility will one day break even. Toward that end, they are looking at...
-
Scott City Chamber of Commerce in a lull; hasn't met since October1Scott City Chamber of Commerce president Kyle McDonald is perplexed. He and other chamber leaders say the organization is having problems getting its members to be involved and take an active role in supporting economic development in the Scott...
-
-
Civil War-era Fort D moves step closer to national register statusFort D, Missouris only redan or V-shaped Civil War-era earthworks, is a step closer to being added to the National Register of Historic Places. Civil War re-enactor Scott House, who has long been involved in efforts to preserve the site at 920...
-
Ruby Tuesday closes doors, O'Charley's set to shutter Sunday10A pair of Cape Girardeau restaurants on the citys west side are closing, leaving the door open for future development. One of the restaurants, Ruby Tuesday, closed at the end of business Monday. Its next door neighbor, OCharleys, will close...
-
-
Row your boat: Scott City hosts annual cardboard boat contest, pool partyWith the smell of sunscreen and chlorine sailing in the breeze, Scott City Community Pool splashed into summertime Saturday with dives, water balloons, belly flops and the main event: a cardboard boat contest. Along with door prizes and other...
-
Most read 5/28/19Restaurant with a view: Top of the Marq set to open this summer in downtown Cape1One of Cape Girardeau's more unusual dining venues will open soon atop one of the city's most historic buildings. Top of the Marq on the seventh floor of the historic Marquette Tower will offer panoramic views of downtown Cape Girardeau along with a...
-
Cape city expenses exceeding revenue; staff to propose changes, cuts14Cape Girardeau city government expenses are exceeding revenue, forcing city staff to look at making changes to city operations going forward, including possibly cutting services. Thats the message from city manager Scott Meyer and finance director...
-
Ad hoc committee set to begin aquatic center planning June 53A 21-member ad hoc committee will meet June 5 to begin detailing plans for a new indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau. The committee will meet as needed over the next several months, with a goal of completing its research by this fall, said...
-
Cherishing the fallen: Workers at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield take pride in upkeepThe door to the welcome center of the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield opens and a bell chimes, a family is looking for assistance to find their loved one's grave. Paul Martin, manning the front desk, retrieves a golf cart and takes the...
-
SEMO Fair to kick off Sept. 7, grandstand performers namedThe annual SEMO District Fair this year will feature musical entertainment by Jason Crabb, Francesca Battistelli, Sawyer Brown and Little River Band, organizers announced Friday. The fair will run from Sept. 7 to 14 at the Cape Girardeau...