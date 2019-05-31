Editorial
Cape Splash dips toe into 10th season
Has it really been a decade?
Cape Splash has kicked off its 10th year of fun, having opened on Saturday, and reaching capacity at times over the weekend.
It's been an extremely popular addition to Cape Girardeau's park system.
The water park has averaged about 80,000 patrons per summer over the last nine years, and the revenue taken in has done more than just pay for operations. It has also allowed the water park to expand its offerings with big slides and a pirate ship feature.
The facility was originally built thanks to a parks tax, but the operations are supported by admission fees and vending sales. The price of admission increased by $1 this season, but it's still very affordable, especially when compared to some other similar facilities.
The facility requires 22 lifeguards, nine slide attendants and a lifegurard manager to oversee pool safety on a daily basis.
The facility is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Aug. 12, when it reduces to weekends only through Labor Day weekend.
We hope all the kids out there get a chance to enjoy Cape Splash this summer. It's a nice amenity for the city.
Comments
More to explore
-
Nature's buffet
-
$200M energy project in works on potential 1,400 acres in Cape County1A new, 1,400 acre farm proposed for southern Cape Girardeau County won't produce any grain, livestock or dairy products, but it would produce a commodity used by every home, business and industry -- electricity. Representatives of NextEra Energy...
-
Optimist Club honors area law enforcement officers; state Rep. Barry Hovis praises good law enforcementState Rep. Barry Hovis praised law enforcement at the Respect for Law event Thursday in Cape Girardeau, detailing what it takes to be a good officer. A good officer must be fair, honest and work hard, Hovis said. A former Cape Girardeau police...
-
Water levels create temporary downtown flooding ThursdayStormwater crept into parked vehicles and some businesses on portions of Water Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday evening as water levels challenged the capacity of the downtown Merriwether Street Pumping Station. "We just had an incredibly...
-
-
Game time: Cape Parks and Rec reopens sand volleyball courtsThe knife scare is apparently over, and sand volleyball has resumed at Arena Park. The one-week hiatus mandated by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department was lifted and sand volleyball league games were to resume Wednesday, according to...
-
Ask a foodie: Chasing the American Dream: Food truck and familyI'm at my computer writing this on a beautiful sunny Memorial Day. I am proud to be an American, and I can't even bring myself to type a single word about food without first expressing my deepest gratitude and respect for those who made the ultimate...
-
Illinois man found dead in floodwater; autopsy set for FridayThe body of an Alexander County man was discovered Wednesday morning in floodwaters near Illinois Route 3 north of Gale, Illinois. Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown has identified the victim as Robin Christopher Franklin, 31. The cause of...
-
Restaurants' departures not coordinated; Drury mulling options for property7When it was announced this week two side-by-side chain restaurants were closing within days of each other, there was immediate speculation the closures were coordinated and the property owner had imminent plans for the site. Ruby Tuesday, 3069...
-
Highway 51 in Perry County to be reducedThe Missouri Department of Transportation is monitoring river levels and anticipates reducing Highway 51 to one lane in Perry County from County Road 238 to north of Horse Island Chute Bridge. According to a MoDOT news release, temporary traffic...
-
Cape Girardeau County agenda 5/30/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the May 23 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms n Sheriff office...
-
SportsPlex not breaking even, but exceeding expectations after Year 27The city is spending more than $160,000 a year in restaurant tax revenue to subsidize Cape Girardeaus SportsPlex. City officials, however, remain optimistic the indoor sports facility will one day break even. Toward that end, they are looking at...
-
Scott City Chamber of Commerce in a lull; hasn't met since October1Scott City Chamber of Commerce president Kyle McDonald is perplexed. He and other chamber leaders say the organization is having problems getting its members to be involved and take an active role in supporting economic development in the Scott...
-
-
Civil War-era Fort D moves step closer to national register statusFort D, Missouris only redan or V-shaped Civil War-era earthworks, is a step closer to being added to the National Register of Historic Places. Civil War re-enactor Scott House, who has long been involved in efforts to preserve the site at 920...
-
Ruby Tuesday closes doors, O'Charley's set to shutter Sunday10A pair of Cape Girardeau restaurants on the citys west side are closing, leaving the door open for future development. One of the restaurants, Ruby Tuesday, closed at the end of business Monday. Its next door neighbor, OCharleys, will close...
-
-
Row your boat: Scott City hosts annual cardboard boat contest, pool partyWith the smell of sunscreen and chlorine sailing in the breeze, Scott City Community Pool splashed into summertime Saturday with dives, water balloons, belly flops and the main event: a cardboard boat contest. Along with door prizes and other...
-
Photo Gallery 5/27/19Memorial Day at Fort D Historic SiteScenes from Memorial Day at Fort D Historic Site on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Scott House of Cape Girardeau said he and other local reenactors at the Fort D event enjoy keeping this place alive and bringing history to life here.
-
Cape city expenses exceeding revenue; staff to propose changes, cuts14Cape Girardeau city government expenses are exceeding revenue, forcing city staff to look at making changes to city operations going forward, including possibly cutting services. Thats the message from city manager Scott Meyer and finance director...
-
Ad hoc committee set to begin aquatic center planning June 53A 21-member ad hoc committee will meet June 5 to begin detailing plans for a new indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau. The committee will meet as needed over the next several months, with a goal of completing its research by this fall, said...
-
Volunteers needed to display, put away 700 flags at Cape County Park NorthIn observance of Memorial Day, 700 American flags are set to line the Avenue of Flags route at Cape County Park North in honor of deceased veterans but not without the help of dedicated veterans, patriots and volunteers. Beginning at 6 a.m....
-
State audit finds minor issues in Cape County Collector's Office; overall good rating2An audit of the Cape Girardeau County Collectors Office has identified three minor deficiencies related to the countys property tax system, all of which are being addressed, according to the Cape Girardeau County Commission. The audit, performed...
-
-
SEMO Fair to kick off Sept. 7, grandstand performers namedThe annual SEMO District Fair this year will feature musical entertainment by Jason Crabb, Francesca Battistelli, Sawyer Brown and Little River Band, organizers announced Friday. The fair will run from Sept. 7 to 14 at the Cape Girardeau...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: