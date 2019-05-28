Re:Rally/Wrongful Conviction On May 30th 2000 Don Prude of Blytheville Arkansas was murdered on a rual road in Haywood City Mo, 19 years to the date of this homicide {May 30 2019} There will be a rally held in Benton Mo in front of the court house /prosecutor office demanding justice for the wrongful conviction of Willekis Dorsey who is sentenced to life without a possibility of parole and has served nearly 2 decades in a maximum security prison as a innocent man. Willekis conviction is a result of a hasty and reckless police investigation assisted by former Sikeston MO Det.John A. Blakley conspired with the former prosecutor Paul Boyd infabricating evidence in order to obtain the unjust conviction of Willekis Dorsey. Willekis is represented by Attorney Kevin L Schriener of Clayton Mo, who is in the process of preparing a Rule 91 STATE HABEAS CORPUS PETITION challenging Willekis unjust conviction. You are more than welcome to come out and cover this rally. Thank You for your time and patience Sincerely/ Supporters of Willekis B. Dorsey