Rally / Wrongful Conviction

SportsPlex not breaking even, but exceeding expectations after Year 25The city is spending more than $160,000 a year in restaurant tax revenue to subsidize Cape Girardeaus SportsPlex. City officials, however, remain optimistic the indoor sports facility will one day break even. Toward that end, they are looking at...
Scott City Chamber of Commerce in a lull; hasn't met since October1Scott City Chamber of Commerce president Kyle McDonald is perplexed. He and other chamber leaders say the organization is having problems getting its members to be involved and take an active role in supporting economic development in the Scott...
Civil War-era Fort D moves step closer to national register statusFort D, Missouris only redan or V-shaped Civil War-era earthworks, is a step closer to being added to the National Register of Historic Places. Civil War re-enactor Scott House, who has long been involved in efforts to preserve the site at 920...
Ruby Tuesday closes doors, O'Charley's set to shutter Sunday10A pair of Cape Girardeau restaurants on the citys west side are closing, leaving the door open for future development. One of the restaurants, Ruby Tuesday, closed at the end of business Monday. Its next door neighbor, OCharleys, will close...
Row your boat: Scott City hosts annual cardboard boat contest, pool partyWith the smell of sunscreen and chlorine sailing in the breeze, Scott City Community Pool splashed into summertime Saturday with dives, water balloons, belly flops and the main event: a cardboard boat contest. Along with door prizes and other...
Photo Gallery 5/27/19Memorial Day at Fort D Historic SiteScenes from Memorial Day at Fort D Historic Site on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Scott House of Cape Girardeau said he and other local reenactors at the Fort D event enjoy keeping this place alive and bringing history to life here.
Cape city expenses exceeding revenue; staff to propose changes, cuts14Cape Girardeau city government expenses are exceeding revenue, forcing city staff to look at making changes to city operations going forward, including possibly cutting services. Thats the message from city manager Scott Meyer and finance director...
Ad hoc committee set to begin aquatic center planning June 51A 21-member ad hoc committee will meet June 5 to begin detailing plans for a new indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau. The committee will meet as needed over the next several months, with a goal of completing its research by this fall, said...
Volunteers needed to display, put away 700 flags at Cape County Park NorthIn observance of Memorial Day, 700 American flags are set to line the Avenue of Flags route at Cape County Park North in honor of deceased veterans but not without the help of dedicated veterans, patriots and volunteers. Beginning at 6 a.m....
State audit finds minor issues in Cape County Collector's Office; overall good rating2An audit of the Cape Girardeau County Collectors Office has identified three minor deficiencies related to the countys property tax system, all of which are being addressed, according to the Cape Girardeau County Commission. The audit, performed...
SEMO Fair to kick off Sept. 7, grandstand performers namedThe annual SEMO District Fair this year will feature musical entertainment by Jason Crabb, Francesca Battistelli, Sawyer Brown and Little River Band, organizers announced Friday. The fair will run from Sept. 7 to 14 at the Cape Girardeau...
Godard named as new SEMO provostDr. Michael P. Godard, currently the interim provost and chief learning officer at the University of Central Missouri, has been named provost at Southeast Missouri State University. He succeeds Dr. Tamela Randolph who has served as interim provost...
Summer starts here: Water park to openIt's time to break out the swimsuits, sunscreen and water wings as municipal swimming pools and water parks in the area prepare to open this weekend. Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Cape Girardeau's water park adjacent to the Osage Centre on...
Scott City readies rental inspections programRental properties in Scott City will be subject to city inspections starting in January, officials said Thursday. The City Council last month enacted an ordinance detailing the new inspection program. Councilman Tim Porch welcomed the program....
Annual 100 Mile Yard sale begins ThursdayWith bargains on the mind today through Memorial Day, MoDot urges drivers to use caution during the 100-mile yard sale along Highway 25. "It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," said Traffic Engineer Craig Compas in a release...
Free, reduced-price lunches fed more than half of Cape Girardeau County's public school students in 20162By Mark Bliss Southeast Missourian More than half of Cape Girardeau County public school students received free or reduced-price lunches in 2016, according to the latest community health assessment. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Centers...
Officials: One in five children in poverty7More than 20% of children in Cape Girardeau County live in poverty, according to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's latest community health assessment. According to U.S. Census data, nearly 3,400 children in the county lived in poverty...
No more debt: Cape Central, Morehouse grad student loans paid by billionaire3Most college alumni struggle with paying off large student debts, but thanks to the generosity of billionaire Robert Smith, one local exception is Morehouse College graduate Stephon Keith. Standing before nearly 400 soon-to-be graduates and alumni...
As children will do
Cape Girardeau County agenda 5/23/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the May 20 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms n Final audit for the...
Rally / Wrongful Conviction
Re:Rally/Wrongful Conviction On May 30th 2000 Don Prude of Blytheville Arkansas was murdered on a rual road in Haywood City Mo, 19 years to the date of this homicide {May 30 2019} There will be a rally held in Benton Mo in front of the court house /prosecutor office demanding justice for the wrongful conviction of Willekis Dorsey who is sentenced to life without a possibility of parole and has served nearly 2 decades in a maximum security prison as a innocent man. Willekis conviction is a result of a hasty and reckless police investigation assisted by former Sikeston MO Det.John A. Blakley conspired with the former prosecutor Paul Boyd infabricating evidence in order to obtain the unjust conviction of Willekis Dorsey. Willekis is represented by Attorney Kevin L Schriener of Clayton Mo, who is in the process of preparing a Rule 91 STATE HABEAS CORPUS PETITION challenging Willekis unjust conviction. You are more than welcome to come out and cover this rally. Thank You for your time and patience Sincerely/ Supporters of Willekis B. Dorsey
