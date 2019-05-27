Cape Girardeau Gets a Passport for 2019

-
Civil War-era Fort D moves step closer to national register statusFort D, Missouris only redan or V-shaped Civil War-era earthworks, is a step closer to being added to the National Register of Historic Places. Civil War re-enactor Scott House, who has long been involved in efforts to preserve the site at 920...
Ruby Tuesday closes doors, O'Charley's set to shutter Sunday8A pair of Cape Girardeau restaurants on the citys west side are closing, leaving the door open for future development. One of the restaurants, Ruby Tuesday, closed at the end of business Monday. Its next door neighbor, OCharleys, will close...
Row your boat: Scott City hosts annual cardboard boat contest, pool partyWith the smell of sunscreen and chlorine sailing in the breeze, Scott City Community Pool splashed into summertime Saturday with dives, water balloons, belly flops and the main event: a cardboard boat contest. Along with door prizes and other...
Photo Gallery 5/27/19Memorial Day at Fort D Historic SiteScenes from Memorial Day at Fort D Historic Site on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Scott House of Cape Girardeau said he and other local reenactors at the Fort D event enjoy keeping this place alive and bringing history to life here.
Cape city expenses exceeding revenue; staff to propose changes, cuts14Cape Girardeau city government expenses are exceeding revenue, forcing city staff to look at making changes to city operations going forward, including possibly cutting services. Thats the message from city manager Scott Meyer and finance director...
Ad hoc committee set to begin aquatic center planning June 51A 21-member ad hoc committee will meet June 5 to begin detailing plans for a new indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau. The committee will meet as needed over the next several months, with a goal of completing its research by this fall, said...
Volunteers needed to display, put away 700 flags at Cape County Park NorthIn observance of Memorial Day, 700 American flags are set to line the Avenue of Flags route at Cape County Park North in honor of deceased veterans but not without the help of dedicated veterans, patriots and volunteers. Beginning at 6 a.m....
State audit finds minor issues in Cape County Collector's Office; overall good rating2An audit of the Cape Girardeau County Collectors Office has identified three minor deficiencies related to the countys property tax system, all of which are being addressed, according to the Cape Girardeau County Commission. The audit, performed...
SEMO Fair to kick off Sept. 7, grandstand performers namedThe annual SEMO District Fair this year will feature musical entertainment by Jason Crabb, Francesca Battistelli, Sawyer Brown and Little River Band, organizers announced Friday. The fair will run from Sept. 7 to 14 at the Cape Girardeau...
Godard named as new SEMO provostDr. Michael P. Godard, currently the interim provost and chief learning officer at the University of Central Missouri, has been named provost at Southeast Missouri State University. He succeeds Dr. Tamela Randolph who has served as interim provost...
Summer starts here: Water park to openIt's time to break out the swimsuits, sunscreen and water wings as municipal swimming pools and water parks in the area prepare to open this weekend. Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Cape Girardeau's water park adjacent to the Osage Centre on...
Scott City readies rental inspections programRental properties in Scott City will be subject to city inspections starting in January, officials said Thursday. The City Council last month enacted an ordinance detailing the new inspection program. Councilman Tim Porch welcomed the program....
Annual 100 Mile Yard sale begins ThursdayWith bargains on the mind today through Memorial Day, MoDot urges drivers to use caution during the 100-mile yard sale along Highway 25. "It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," said Traffic Engineer Craig Compas in a release...
Free, reduced-price lunches fed more than half of Cape Girardeau County's public school students in 20162By Mark Bliss Southeast Missourian More than half of Cape Girardeau County public school students received free or reduced-price lunches in 2016, according to the latest community health assessment. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Centers...
Officials: One in five children in poverty7More than 20% of children in Cape Girardeau County live in poverty, according to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's latest community health assessment. According to U.S. Census data, nearly 3,400 children in the county lived in poverty...
No more debt: Cape Central, Morehouse grad student loans paid by billionaire3Most college alumni struggle with paying off large student debts, but thanks to the generosity of billionaire Robert Smith, one local exception is Morehouse College graduate Stephon Keith. Standing before nearly 400 soon-to-be graduates and alumni...
As children will do
Cape Girardeau County agenda 5/23/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the May 20 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms n Final audit for the...
'Incredibly sick': Cape sand volleyball court closed after hidden knife injures teen1The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department has closed the sand volleyball courts at Arena Park after a teenager suffered a cut to her foot Monday when she stepped on a knife buried in the sand. At least one other knife was found buried in...
City of sculptures: Public art displays dot the landscape throughout Cape Girardeau2Cape Girardeau was once known as the City of Roses. The city is making a case to be known as the City of Sculptures. Cape Girardeaus outdoor, secular art scene now has at least 30 visible sculptures or statues on display, and its more than the...
Uptown merchants want compromise on Jackson Homecomers street plans1The annual Homecomers celebration draws big crowds to the streets of uptown Jackson. It also draws big losses according to several Jackson merchants. At its meeting Monday night, the Jackson Board of Aldermen received a request from the Jackson...
Cape public schools hires Scott Central superintendent Howard Benyon as deputy superintendentScott County Central School District superintendent Howard Benyon has been hired as deputy superintendent of secondary education in the Cape Girardeau School District. Cape Girardeau school officials announced the hiring Tuesday. Benyon, who will...
Cape Girardeau Gets a Passport for 2019
Steps are being taken to promote the state, its regions, communities, and people, both past and present, as Missouri prepares for its bicentennial on August 10, 2021. Under the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial banner is the State Historical Society of Missouri, which is committed to coordinating a statewide commemoration to include projects, programs, and events that contribute to a better understanding of the States geographic and cultural diversity, and provides opportunities for citizens to celebrate, explore, and share perspectives on the states rich history and culture.
Outside of Missouri 2021 Bicentennial, another effort to promote the study of Missouris Civil War history is underway. The Civil War Missouri Passport Program, created by Frys Lyon Foundation, Inc., and endorsed by Missouri State Parks, has created a passport book to guide you through significant battle sites and museums around the state. Thirty-five battle sites and five museums have been selected for this program. In 1990, Congress established the Civil War Sites Advisory Commission to identify Civil War battle sites deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance. Out of the 384 historically significant battlefields chosen, twenty-nine are in Missouri. Remembering our states civil war history will benefit future generations.
To complete the Passport program, there are forty stamps to collect, from thirty-two locations. Participants who visit all of these sites by December 31, 2020, and receive a visit stamp for their passport at each location, are eligible to receive a Certificate of Completion suitable for framing. See mo-passport.org for full program guidelines.
Missouris Federal military commander, Gen. John C. Fremont ordered Forts A, B, C, and D be built in August 1861 to fortify Cape Girardeau. Although Forts A, B, and C are no longer standing Fort D is.
St. Louis, April 26, 1863, dispatches from Gen. John McNeil at Cape Girardeau, dated 7 o'clock Saturday evening, announce that the Rebels, about 8,000 strong and mostly Texas cavalry, under Brig. Gen. John Marmaduke, were eight miles distant, approaching on two roads.
After struggling though a swamp in a downpour, Marmaduke finally is able to deploy his troops, and launches a full frontal assault on the Federal works. Defending is Union Gen. McNeil and 4,000 Union troops from Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The Rebels are mowed down by charges of canister and rifle volleys. More charges and countercharges were made, and Marmaduke finally withdraws his shattered regiments.
A later dispatch from Gen. McNeil says, We have repulsed the enemy with severe loss. He is now retreating, but will be taken care of. Our loss is less than twenty killed and wounded."
Heres where you can get started: visit the VisitCape (Cape Girardeau Visitor Center) 220 North Fountain Street, Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Friday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm, where the staff will be happy to give you a tour.
