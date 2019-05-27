Cape Girardeau Gets a Passport for 2019

Steps are being taken to promote the state, its regions, communities, and people, both past and present, as Missouri prepares for its bicentennial on August 10, 2021. Under the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial banner is the State Historical Society of Missouri, which is committed to coordinating a statewide commemoration to include projects, programs, and events that contribute to a better understanding of the States geographic and cultural diversity, and provides opportunities for citizens to celebrate, explore, and share perspectives on the states rich history and culture.

Outside of Missouri 2021 Bicentennial, another effort to promote the study of Missouris Civil War history is underway. The Civil War Missouri Passport Program, created by Frys Lyon Foundation, Inc., and endorsed by Missouri State Parks, has created a passport book to guide you through significant battle sites and museums around the state. Thirty-five battle sites and five museums have been selected for this program. In 1990, Congress established the Civil War Sites Advisory Commission to identify Civil War battle sites deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance. Out of the 384 historically significant battlefields chosen, twenty-nine are in Missouri. Remembering our states civil war history will benefit future generations.

To complete the Passport program, there are forty stamps to collect, from thirty-two locations. Participants who visit all of these sites by December 31, 2020, and receive a visit stamp for their passport at each location, are eligible to receive a Certificate of Completion suitable for framing. See mo-passport.org for full program guidelines.

Missouris Federal military commander, Gen. John C. Fremont ordered Forts A, B, C, and D be built in August 1861 to fortify Cape Girardeau. Although Forts A, B, and C are no longer standing Fort D is.

St. Louis, April 26, 1863, dispatches from Gen. John McNeil at Cape Girardeau, dated 7 o'clock Saturday evening, announce that the Rebels, about 8,000 strong and mostly Texas cavalry, under Brig. Gen. John Marmaduke, were eight miles distant, approaching on two roads.

After struggling though a swamp in a downpour, Marmaduke finally is able to deploy his troops, and launches a full frontal assault on the Federal works. Defending is Union Gen. McNeil and 4,000 Union troops from Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The Rebels are mowed down by charges of canister and rifle volleys. More charges and countercharges were made, and Marmaduke finally withdraws his shattered regiments.

A later dispatch from Gen. McNeil says, We have repulsed the enemy with severe loss. He is now retreating, but will be taken care of. Our loss is less than twenty killed and wounded."

Heres where you can get started: visit the VisitCape (Cape Girardeau Visitor Center) 220 North Fountain Street, Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Friday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm, where the staff will be happy to give you a tour.