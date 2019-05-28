Get your tickets for the Shipyard Music Festival

Editorial

The Shipyard Music Festival returns for its sophomore season this year, with an additional day of music.

Shipyard, coordinated by rustmedia (the full-service marketing agency that also produces regional magazines and The Scout email publication) will bring 11 nationally touring bands to Ivers Square on Sept. 27 and 28.

These bands are on the cusp of making it big, and the idea is to introduce these up-and-coming sounds to the region.

The bands are:

* Jukebox the Ghost

* Colony House

* American Aquarium

* The New Respects

* Animal Years

* Liz Cooper and the Stampede

* Blackfoot Gypsies

* Walden

* Dawson Hollow

* Tidal Volume

* Retro City

This is a lineup of upbeat music ranging from rock to folk and variations of other genres from all corners of the country. Some have played on late-night talk shows.

Its going to be two days of fun. You can find tickets and more about the bands at www.shipyardfest.com.