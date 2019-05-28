Proper Host and Hostess Gift Etiquette

Whether youre attending a holiday event, staying with someone for the weekend, or going to a BBQ, pool party or dinner party, you need to show your gratitude by bringing something to your hosts. Yes, it is still in vogue to bring a gift for the host or hostess, even when you go to a casual get-together.

Most people are unaware of proper guest etiquette, and they may feel uncomfortable about what to give. Its important to focus your attention on what the person would like rather than worry about the size and price of the gift. You dont need to wrap the gift, but do put a bow around the item or put it in a gift bag to dress it up a bit.

Appropriate gifts for a dinner party hostess may include a bouquet of flowers in a vase, gourmet chocolates, nice cocktail napkins, a bottle of wine, decorator candles or fancy guest soaps. Ideas for holiday party host and hostess gifts can be more festive to celebrate the occasion, such as an ornament or other holiday decoration, bottle of wine or flavored alcohol, or gift basket with cookies, popcorn, candy, teas and coffees.

A gift for a host who is kind enough to accommodate you overnight should be a step up from a dinner party gift. These gifts may include a restaurant gift card, gourmet food basket, wine basket with a variety of wines and a couple of wineglasses, gift card to a specialty store, or his and her robes.

As soon as possible after you return home, send a handwritten note thanking the host or hostess. Even if you brought a gift, you will still want to do this. Keep your note brief and heartfelt, showing your gratitude. If you are the host or hostess, you dont need to send a thank-you note to the giver. The gifts are for you to enjoy later.

Nikki Burton is the owner of Blackbird Monogram & Gift.