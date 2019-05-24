Take time to reflect on Memorial Day

Editorial

This weekend is Memorial Day weekend, and as we think about plans and events, first things first: Set aside some time to remember all those who lost their life defending our country.

There are plenty of ways to honor our troops, and places where you can pay your respects.

Last weekend was the grand opening for the breathtaking Vietnam Memorial in Perryville. This might be a good time to visit the wall. Jackson had a veteran wall at Brookside Park, and Cape Girardeau County Park North will have the brilliant flag display leading up to the military monuments.

There will be a special Memorial Day event at the Fort D Historic Site at 920 Fort St. in Cape Girardeau that will honor the memory of U.S. troops who have died in military service.

There will be a Carry the Load event by SEMO Vets, starting at 9 a.m. beginning at the Boardman Pavilion downtown.

Whatever you decide to do, whether an event with others or solitude at a gravesite, make sure you take some time to honor the fallen.

It's also the time of year to remind you to be safe while traveling. Memorial Day weekend is a busy traffic day. Locally, Highway 25 will be particularly busy with the 100-mile yard sale. This is your reminder to have fun but be safe on the roads this weekend.

Have a blessed Memorial Day.