Graduation

Elizabeth Anne Meyr, a class of 2000 graduate of Cape Central High School, graduated with PHD in Curriculum and Instruction from St. Louis University in St. Louis, MO on May 16th, 2019. The Precommencement Service for School of Education took place at the St. Francis Xavier College Church located near the campus. Elizabeth resides in Webster Groves with her husband, Dr. Ben Mamoun and their two daughters. She is the daughter of Harold and Dianne Meyr of Cape Girardeau, MO.