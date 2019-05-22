National Van Lines Welcomes Day Transfer Co.

Broadview, ILMay 22, 2019National Van Lines proudly welcomes the newest addition to our interstate-moving family: Cape Girardeau, MO-based Day Transfer Co. Inc.

Were hoping to be a major part of National Van Lines and increase our COD market, Day Transfer Co. owner Justin Miller said. Plus, we want to continue to grow and stay efficient.

The company, which stands behind the motto, Exceeding Relocation Expectations Every Day, opened its doors in 1933.

We specialize in full-service moves, Justin said. If its local or long-distance, we can help.

Justin got his own start in the relocation business as a college student in 1999 using a low-key approach: He would perform local moves by renting U-Haul trucks. Things are much different today. Day Transfer Co. boasts a trio of locations across three states: Missouri, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Day Transfer Co. enjoys a wide geographic reach from which to mount its moving-and-storage efforts, NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. This provides National Van Lines with a strategic and logistical advantage in those regions.

Twenty years after joining the relocation industry, Justin says the thrill to be moving and hauling remains: What excites me are the challenges every day and all the hard work.

For more information, contact Day Transfer Co.: 573.335.3327

Website: https://www.nationalvanlines.com/movers/missouri/cape-girardeau/day-transfer-com...

Email: jmiller@daytransferco.com

Mail: 2094 Southern Expressway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

About National Van Lines

We make moving easy. Evolving from a circa 1900 Chicago pony-and-wagon operation to a 1929 motorized interstate mover to todays globe-spanning long-distance relocation experts, National Van Lines excels at providing stress-reducing residential/commercial relocation and storage solutions. Whether your move is big or small, we handle it all with nationally recognized customer service, award-winning drivers and unparalleled attention to detail. Our cross-country moving company holds a Better Business Bureau A+ rating.