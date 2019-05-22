National Van Lines Welcomes Day Transfer Co.
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Broadview, ILMay 22, 2019National Van Lines proudly welcomes the newest addition to our interstate-moving family: Cape Girardeau, MO-based Day Transfer Co. Inc.
Were hoping to be a major part of National Van Lines and increase our COD market, Day Transfer Co. owner Justin Miller said. Plus, we want to continue to grow and stay efficient.
The company, which stands behind the motto, Exceeding Relocation Expectations Every Day, opened its doors in 1933.
We specialize in full-service moves, Justin said. If its local or long-distance, we can help.
Justin got his own start in the relocation business as a college student in 1999 using a low-key approach: He would perform local moves by renting U-Haul trucks. Things are much different today. Day Transfer Co. boasts a trio of locations across three states: Missouri, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Day Transfer Co. enjoys a wide geographic reach from which to mount its moving-and-storage efforts, NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. This provides National Van Lines with a strategic and logistical advantage in those regions.
Twenty years after joining the relocation industry, Justin says the thrill to be moving and hauling remains: What excites me are the challenges every day and all the hard work.
For more information, contact Day Transfer Co.: 573.335.3327
Website: https://www.nationalvanlines.com/movers/missouri/cape-girardeau/day-transfer-com...
Email: jmiller@daytransferco.com
Mail: 2094 Southern Expressway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
About National Van Lines
We make moving easy. Evolving from a circa 1900 Chicago pony-and-wagon operation to a 1929 motorized interstate mover to todays globe-spanning long-distance relocation experts, National Van Lines excels at providing stress-reducing residential/commercial relocation and storage solutions. Whether your move is big or small, we handle it all with nationally recognized customer service, award-winning drivers and unparalleled attention to detail. Our cross-country moving company holds a Better Business Bureau A+ rating.