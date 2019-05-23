Program tonight will honor fallen law enforcement officers

Editorial

Every year, an organization called S.A.L.T., short for Seniors and Lawmen Together, holds a ceremony to honor the 49 local or regional law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

These officers are from 13 counties in Southeast Missouri.

Sandy Karsten, director of Missouri's Department of Public Safety, will be the speaker.

The event will be held at Cape Bible Chapel at 2911 Kage Road in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial Day Weekend is always a time to remember the fallen veterans who served our country. The S.A.L.T. ceremony is a good opportunity to recognize those in law enforcement who lost their lives while protecting the public.