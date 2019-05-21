Car and Truck Show age limit 16-25 free to public.

We having a car and truck show in Puxico,Mo. June 22nd from 12noon-6pm at South Park next to Peoples Bank. the show will be for teenagers and young adults (ages 16-25). We will have food vendors and craft vendors and bounce houses for the kids. It will be free to the public and if any vendors want to set up we have a $10 registration fee and any car show entries will be $15. It will be June 22nd from 12-6. For more Information call or text me at 573-225-5462. https://www.facebook.com/events/2718729258153863/?ti=cl