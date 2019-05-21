8th Grade Graduation Held at Guardian Angel Parish

On Saturday, May 11, 2019, a class of seventeen 8th graders left the Guardian Angel School in Oran for the last time as students. That evening, a banquet in their honor was hosted by the 7th grade students and their parents. After the meal, honors were awarded for the top student(s) in each subject, cords were given for Junior Beta members in good standing, and honor roll, perfect attendance, and Accelerated Reading certificates were presented to the students. Courtney Dirnberger was recognized for having perfect attendance all year. Dalaini Bryant was awarded a gift card for having the greatest total of AR points for the year. Sophie Priggel was named Valedictorian and Riley Schlosser was named Salutatorian. Joe & Helen Sander awarded the St. Joseph and St. Ann awards, respectively, for the Good Christian award. A statue of Mary was presented to Dalaini Bryant by Helen Sander, President of St. Ann's PCCW. A statue of St. Joseph was presented to Drew Pobst by Joe Sander, member of St. Joseph's Mens Club. Joe & Helen also read the reasons that the staff had chosen each student for the award. After the honors were awarded, a video presentation about the 8th graders was given. Following this, everyone proceeded to 6 pm Mass, which included the graduation ceremonies.

Congratulations to everyone and remember you are each now an Alumni of Guardian Angel School.