Spring Concert Held at Guardian Angel School

As Guardian Angel School neared the end of the school year, the time came for the spring concert. The students had been practicing their songs and learning more chords on their ukuleles and guitars since Christmas break. They did an outstanding job performing in the school gym before parents, extended families and friends on Thursday, April 25, under the leadership of Geri LeGrand. Each class performed 1 or more songs, starting with the pre-k students and ending with the 7th & 8th grade students. Thrown into the mix was several duos & groups, as well as many solos performed by a number of very talented musicians. The students sang as well as accompanied the music with their guitar, ukulele, drum and keyboard skills. Many popular songs such as "Row, Row, Row Your Boat", "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands", "The Lion Sleeps Tonight", "Fishing in the Dark", "Country Boy Can Survive", and "Dueling Banjos" were performed excellently. At the end, the whole student body went back on stage to perform 3 songs all together. Mrs. LeGrand has done a remarkable job teaching these students how to play the ukuleles, guitars, and drums and helping them to find their beautiful voices in singing. Congratulations to everyone for a job well done.