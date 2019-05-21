5 Jefferson students selected for international conference

Editorial

Five Jefferson Elementary students have been selected to attend and present ideas at an international conference on science and technology.

The five will attend the International Society for Technology in Education on June 26 in Philadelphia.

This opportunity is a spinoff of the school's Emerging Engineers program, one of the ways the school is trying to implement science and technology into its culture as a STREAM school.

Students selected for the June conference are Ele Newson, first grade; Aiden Bragg, second grade; Aiden Joyce, second grade; Cooper Seabaugh, third grade and Gemma Dombrowski, third grade.

This is a big deal for these students and for Jefferson Elementary.

Congratulations to the students selected. It's an exciting time to go to such a conference and present. It will be just as exciting to share what they learned at the conference with their peers next school year.