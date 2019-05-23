Not all checking accounts are created equal

Years ago, a checking account was just that. An account you wrote checks with, and maybe you received a free toaster with it.

That is not the case today. Consumers have unlimited choices when it comes to how they deposit and access their money. So how can you ensure you put your money in the best account for you and your family? Consider these questions:

* Online and mobile access: Do you like access to your account 24/7?

* What kind of balance do you maintain in the account?

* Could you benefit from ATM fee refunds?

* Do you have a home loan that could qualify you to earn a higher interest rate?

Another important question to ask is whether you want to earn money on your account. The answer to that question is, of course, yes, but how can you earn the most money?

If you are a frequent debit card user, you may benefit from a rewards account such as Montgomery Cash Back Checking. Instead of interest, you earn cash back on your debit card purchases.

If you maintain a higher balance, you want to consider an account that will earn interest. Higher interest earning accounts like our Montgomery eBlue Checking account is perfect for keeping your money accessible, but earning CD-like or better rates. If you have a home loan, Home Equity or commercial loan with Montgomery Bank you qualify for an even higher interest account with our Montgomery eGold bundle account.

While most banks offer online and mobile banking, it is important that you research all of the features that are important to you. Our bankers will go through our accounts and the benefits and features of each to ensure the account you choose is the perfect fit.

Equal Housing Lender - Member FDIC

Latoya Carter is a Universal Banker for Montgomery Bank.