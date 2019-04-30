Biden vs. Trump

Letter to the Editor

Gene Lyons is so silly. It is Trump who wants everyone to love him. And he doesn't get it when people do not.

There are pictures of Biden nose to nose with John Kerry. So to try to paint Biden as sexist, hardly. But we do know Trump is and has been that.

Trump is no spring chicken and doesn't even know where his dad was born. So, this senile ... not a puppy, needs to step aside.

To compare Biden to Trump: a known adulterer who hung out with unsavory types like Stormy Daniels, Biden looks like a choir boy.

MARTHA THOMPSON, Jackson