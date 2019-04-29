National Day of Prayer event on Thursday

Editorial

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer, a day that exists to mobilize unified public prayer for the country. Its held the first Thursday of May ever year, a tradition that began in 1775. A special local ceremony will be held at noon on the second floor of Gateway Church at the Broadway Federal Building.

In materials promoting the event, Christians are encouraged to:

* Pray for America to love one another.

* Pray for families, workplaces, communities and cities in America to love one another.

* Pray for all ethnicities and people in America to love one another

* Pray that we will love God and each other so much we will agree clearly, unite visibly and pray extraordinarily for the next great spiritual awakening in America.

Americans are also encouraged to pray for government, military, media arts, business and education sectors in our country.

If you have time and availability, consider attending the local prayer event Thursday. If not, take some time to pray for our country, our leaders and our families that God will bring wisdom, courage and healing to our people.