Abortion excuses

Letter to the Editor

ABORTION in America has recently taken on an even more menacing tone with several states adopting "Late Term Abortions." Whether a human life begins at conception, at its first heartbeat or at any stage of a pregnancy the bottom line is it is a child, not garbage to be taken out.

In America, approximately 879,000 abortions took place in the United States in 2017. Why do women choose to kill their babies? Less than 1% are victims of rape. A major selling point for abortions in 1973 was rape. Roughly 4% are because of physical health problems. Again, that was a main sticking point that was argued before the Supreme Court.

The remainder of abortions are a hodge podge of excuses that boil down to this baby is an inconvenience. It is time to correct this wrong. I urge everyone to write your Congressmen or Senators and demand action to be taken. Nine Justices in black robes got it wrong in 1973. Abortion was immoral then and it is immoral now.

DAVID McNEELY, Scott City