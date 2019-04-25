Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Business
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 4-25-19
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Almighty God, thank you for your mercy and unending love for us. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Funerals set for 2 high school girls in fatal wreck; school braces for emotional return from spring break
(4/17/19)
New plant-based restaurant to open in Cape
(4/17/19)
3
Overdose in Scott County Jail has department seeking answers; second drug-related incident since Sept.
(4/19/19)
2
Band leader Billy Keys' life changed in the summer of 2009
(4/20/19)
1
Business Notebook: Rosatis restaurant set to open this week at Town Plaza in Cape
(4/22/19)
Authorities asking for public help in finding missing Dexter woman
(4/20/19)
SE River Campus closes curtains on touring series
(4/18/19)
3
Greaser leaves P&G to take VP role at Saint Francis
(4/19/19)
Insurance broker, friends dive into scuba business
(4/20/19)
1
Trap, don't hunt: MDC discourages hunting of destructive feral hogs invading area counties
(4/17/19)
2
More to explore
Yummy Buffet is all that and Dim Sum
(4/25/19)
Enter at own risk
(4/25/19)
Low-income apartments planned for south side
(4/25/19)
Bail reforms focus on public safety concerns
(4/25/19)
Saturday's Relay for Life hopes to raise up to $90K
(4/25/19)
29th annual River Valley Scenic Drive this weekend
(4/25/19)
Farm Day
(4/25/19)
Cape Girardeau County agenda 4/25/19
(4/25/19)
Getting ready for fruit season
(4/25/19)
New committee to dive into costs for aquatic center
(4/24/19)
Shakespeare's 'Othello' opens Wednesday at SE River Campus
(4/24/19)
Cape golf range business adds tech to tee boxes
(4/24/19)
T-ball for two at Capaha Park
(4/24/19)
WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave tour to stop in Cape
(4/24/19)
Road work 4/24/19
(4/24/19)
Gallery
: 24th annual Farm Day 2019
(4/24/19)
City officials: New airport terminal could take flight if voters pass tax
(4/23/19)
Cape deputy superintendent Robinson accepts lead role at Sikeston schools
(4/23/19)
Former Scott City parks director receives $30K settlement, ending legal battle
(4/23/19)
Blog
: Modern trends on the insurance market
(4/23/19)
Blog
: 150th anniversary of arrival of Louis Houck
(4/23/19)
'Thrones' will live on in merchandise
(4/23/19)
'Out in beautiful creation' at Easter sunrise service
(4/22/19)
150 years later: Remembering Louis Houck, the Father of Southeast Missouri
(4/22/19)
Lutheran Family and Childrens Services offers free counseling for abuse, neglect
(4/22/19)
Business Notebook: Rosatis restaurant set to open this week at Town Plaza in Cape
(4/22/19)
Cape Girardeau County agenda 4/22/19
(4/22/19)
As cashless stores grow, so does the backlash
(4/22/19)
Blog
: How to Break a Bad Habit
(4/18/19)
Blog
: Research leads to A.D. Leech
(4/16/19)
Blog
: The unfortunate Mr. McSpadden
(4/9/19)