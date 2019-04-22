1st Class Travel named among top Apple Vacations sellers in U.S.

1st Class Travel, Cape Girardeau, was awarded the prestigious Golden Apple level Apple Award from tour operator Apple Vacations, the leading name in all-inclusive vacations to beach destinations throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Golden Apple level Apple travel agencies are among the top sellers of Apple Vacations packages and receive extra benefits with Apple Vacations such as educational site inspections, exclusive promotions, cooperative advertising funding and more.

Golden Apple travel agents deserve much of the credit for making Apple Vacations Americas Favorite Vacation Company by embracing our quality products, exclusive vacation flights and value-added incentives, said Tim Mullen, president of Apple Vacations. We are happy to award Preferred Partner benefits to our loyal travel agent partners.

"We are super excited to have received this recognition from Apple Vacations. We work hard for our travelers, wherever they may be going." states Shari Elfrink, President of 1st Class Travel.

1st Class Travel is located at 3443 William in Cape Girardeau, MO (next to Cape Walmart) and can be reached at (573) 651-0088 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-1pm and at vacations@gofirstclasstravel.com.