Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Business
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 4-23-19
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
O Lord God, thank you that because of your Son Jesus we can have eternal life. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Funerals set for 2 high school girls in fatal wreck; school braces for emotional return from spring break
(4/17/19)
New plant-based restaurant to open in Cape
(4/17/19)
3
Overdose in Scott County Jail has department seeking answers; second drug-related incident since Sept.
(4/19/19)
2
Band leader Billy Keys' life changed in the summer of 2009
(4/20/19)
1
SE River Campus closes curtains on touring series
(4/18/19)
3
Greaser leaves P&G to take VP role at Saint Francis
(4/19/19)
Trap, don't hunt: MDC discourages hunting of destructive feral hogs invading area counties
(4/17/19)
2
Authorities asking for public help in finding missing Dexter woman
(4/20/19)
Insurance broker, friends dive into scuba business
(4/20/19)
1
Complaint alleges Stoddard County Clerk illegally certified election
(4/16/19)
1
More to explore
City officials: New airport terminal could take flight if voters pass tax
(4/23/19)
Cape deputy superintendent Robinson accepts lead role at Sikeston schools
(4/23/19)
Former Scott City parks director receives $30K settlement, ending legal battle
(4/23/19)
Blog
: 150th anniversary of arrival of Louis Houck
'Thrones' will live on in merchandise
(4/23/19)
'Out in beautiful creation' at Easter sunrise service
(4/22/19)
150 years later: Remembering Louis Houck, the Father of Southeast Missouri
(4/22/19)
Lutheran Family and Childrens Services offers free counseling for abuse, neglect
(4/22/19)
Business Notebook: Rosatis restaurant set to open this week at Town Plaza in Cape
(4/22/19)
Cape Girardeau County agenda 4/22/19
(4/22/19)
As cashless stores grow, so does the backlash
(4/22/19)
Sears ditches clothing with new smaller format
(4/22/19)
NerdWallet: Liz Weston: Fear of spending money can cause some people to delay gratification too long
(4/22/19)
Polanski asks court to restore his film academy membership
(4/22/19)
Gallery
: Easter sunrise service and helicopter egg drop
(4/21/19)
Officials: Time, effort, data mining reason for rising grad rates at Central
(4/20/19)
Insurance broker, friends dive into scuba business
(4/20/19)
Wrestling in the little leagues
(4/20/19)
Authorities asking for public help in finding missing Dexter woman
(4/20/19)
American Red Cross to provide free smoke alarms Saturday
(4/20/19)
Lawrence County, Missouri: Mother of counties
(4/20/19)
Road work 4/21/19
(4/20/19)
OKC 'Survivor Tree' DNA to live on
(4/20/19)
Awards and accomplishments 4-21-19
(4/20/19)
Business or service
(4/20/19)
Easter egg painting tradition alive in Germany
(4/20/19)
Three leaves -- three petals
(4/20/19)
Blog
: How to Break a Bad Habit
(4/18/19)
Blog
: Research leads to A.D. Leech
(4/16/19)
Blog
: The unfortunate Mr. McSpadden
(4/9/19)
Blog
: What Happens When Your Accountant Fails to Manage Your Accounts Properly
(4/3/19)