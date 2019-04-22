FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 22, 2019

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY STUDENT RECEIVES SCHOLARSHIPS TO ATTEND UT MARTIN

MARTIN, Tenn.  A Cape Girardeau County student has been awarded scholarships to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to Dr. James Mantooth, executive director, Office of Enrollment Services and Student Engagement.

 Miranda Metje, of Scott City, daughter of Angela and Jeff Graviett and Brent and Michelle Metje, will be a freshman. She received the Dean Scholarship and the Explorer Scholarship.

UT Martin is a four-year university located in northwest Tennessee and is part of the University of Tennessee System. Additional information on scholarships and other types of financial assistance is available by contacting the UT Martin Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships, 205 Administration Building, UT Martin, Martin, TN, 38238, or by calling (731) 881-7040.

