Progress 2019: McDonald Concrete

McDonald Concrete, Inc. has been a staple of Cape Girardeau construction since 1946. The ready-mix company is a family business, locally owned and operated for four generations and renowned for their dependability and the quality of the concrete they deliver. From backyard DIYs to homes, streets and bridges, McDonald Concrete can supply all projects.

McDonald Concrete understands all of the aspects of the production of concrete; their professionals have more than 100 years in combined experience in the ready-mix industry and can work with you to make your vision a reality.

Among many projects, McDonald Concrete has provided concrete for The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, the new Drury Plaza Hotel, additions to Saint Francis Medical Center and Main Street and Broadway renovations in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"If you've driven through Cape County, you've seen our concrete," says David McDonald, president of McDonald Concrete. "We like to build relationships with customers so we can listen, understand and provide solutions to the many challenges a job may present."

In addition to excellent customer service, McDonald and his employees strive to provide quality products and on-time deliveries for all sizes of projects.