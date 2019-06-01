Progress 2019: Montgomery Bank: Earn Rewards or Interest on Your Checking

Checking just got more rewarding with the new Montgomery eGold and Cash Back checking accounts at Montgomery Bank.

With the new Montgomery eGold Checking account, customers who have their home loan, a home equity line of credit or commercial loan with the bank can earn 3.01% APY on their balances up to $15,000.

If earning cash back sounds better, the new Montgomery Cash Back Checking is for you. With this account, Montgomery Bank rewards you for banking with them by paying you 4% of the debit card transactions you make, up to $8 per statement cycle.

Plus, both accounts are eligible to receive ATM fee refunds. To earn the high interest rate or rewards on these accounts, you must make at least 12 point-of-sale transactions each statement cycle, have a direct deposit and accept your statements electronically.

"This set-up provides something for everyone," says Karen Schlosser, personal banker with Montgomery Bank. "We will go through the options of both accounts and help our customers decide which makes the most sense for them financially."

Want more information? Visit the Montgomery Bank branches located at 2027 Broadway or 200 Mt. Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, or 2125 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. You can also call (800) 455-2275, or visit http://montgomerybank.com.