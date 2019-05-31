Progress 2019: Mid America Rehab - 25 Years of Healing

Are you living in pain, struggling with an injury, or suffering after surgery? At Mid America Rehab, there are natural treatments available to you that help people with all types of conditions. These clinics offer services including physical and sports therapy, hand therapy, orthopedics and pediatrics.

They also specialize in therapies like trigger point dry needle therapy, fall prevention for seniors, aquatic therapy, blood flow restriction training, women's health and treatment for conditions like vertigo.

Helping people heal is what Mid America Rehab has been doing for 25 years, proudly serving in Cape Girardeau, Ste. Genevieve, Perryville, Altenburg and Bloomsdale, Missouri. At Mid America Rehab, each patient becomes part of the family.

"I've been doing this for 25 years now, and I still absolutely love coming to work every day," says Robert Sherill, MBA, PT, CHT, CEAS, owner and co-founder of Mid America Rehab. "We have the opportunity to fix people and help them heal with our bare hands. Watching people get better is just awesome!"

Chances are, if you live with chronic pain, there is help. From back pain to migraines to pelvic floor disorders: at Mid America Rehab, you can heal and get back to life.