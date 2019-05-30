Progress 2019: Hands-On Learning Made Possible by Cape Public Schools Foundation

When it comes to supporting the Cape Girardeau Public Schools, no one does it better than you! Through funds received at various events including the annual Penguin Party, Legacy giving, donor-specific designation and careful management, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation awarded $250,000 to district schools last year. The funds supported diverse learning opportunities throughout the district, including Air Force JROTC, Honorable Young Men Club, Tiger Lilies and Care to Learn.

The monies also funded innovative teaching grants impacting Alma Schrader, Blanchard, Clippard, Jefferson, Central Middle School, Central Academy and Central Junior High. These grants included coding technology for kindergarteners, hands-on coding equipment, diverse literature, Apple technology, a makerspace, tower gardening, art and Power of Multilingualism field trip.

"These donated funds have provided opportunities to our students that give real-world, hands-on learning. As technology evolves, it is important that we keep current with that learning process in order to have a strong, stable workforce," says Amy McDonald, foundation director. "Supporting that learning with a positive social impact has been possible through the generous donations. We are forever grateful."

If you would like to help make an impact, visit http://foundation.capetigers.com. Help plan for the future ... every student, every day!