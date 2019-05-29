Progress 2019: 5 Tips for Planning Your Next Event from Rental Land

When it comes to planning an event, the experts at Rental Land have the advice you need.

"We are here to help take the stress out of planning that event," says manager Amy Kasten-Yates.

She gives these five tips:

1. Know the venue's size and rules, and whether seating, tables and sound or PA systems are provided. Also be familiar with your set up/take down time schedule.

2. Find out exactly what your caterer provides.

3. Book the minister or keynote speaker.

4. Send invitations or place advertising in advance of the event.

5. Visit Rental Land with your needs list to obtain tables, chairs, plates, glasses, serving trays, chafing dishes, cake stands, vases, gobos, signs, linens in more than 60 colors, and dÃ©cor options that range from elegant to rustic. Rental Land also has PA systems, podiums, stages and carnival equipment available for rent.