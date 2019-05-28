Progress 2019: New logo, new website, same committed Chamber.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to introduce our new logo featuring the silhouette of our Chamber building, as well as our new website, designed by Element 74.

Our new website gives members the opportunity to create their own profile, allowing viewers to learn more about their business. Viewers will also be able to read about our upcoming programs and events, with the capability to purchase tickets to events. Check out these new features at

jacksonmochamber.org

.

While we may have changed our logo and updated our website, we are still committed to our Chamber mission of helping our members' businesses grow. We still offer the monthly Business Breakfast and Business After Hours, the bi-monthly Women's Impact Network Luncheons, the quarterly Business Leadership Series and the yearly Jackson Leadership & Development program.

Our look may have changed, but our dedication remains the same.