Progress 2019: Jackson Machine & Manufacturing Offers In-Field Service and Troubleshooting

More than 50 years ago, Robert (Bob) Davis, president and CEO, started Jackson Machine & Manufacturing in his garage as a tool and die design business, working with one other part-time employee. In 1999, he moved the business to a facility in Jackson and hired two full-time employees. Just six months later, they had grown to a staff of 30.

To accommodate this growth, they moved to their present location at 125 N Enterprise Lane in Jackson in 2005. Since, they have expanded twice, in 2009 and 2012, and are continually expanding the machine and fabrication buildings today.

Jackson Machine & Manufacturing offers the following manufacturing and fabrication services:

* Precision machining, special machine builds and large machine rebuilding

* Injection mold, rubber molds and gun drilling

* Precision metal fabrication

* Screw machine products, including numerous types of licensed screwdriver bits

* CNC controls, integration and software development

* Design capabilities, including Solid Edge, Mastercam and UG

* Expert problem-solving

The foundation of the business and its success is threefold: supplying parts that meet or exceed customers' requirements, providing on-time delivery and supplying defect-free service. When customers do come across an issue in their workplace, Jackson Machine & Manufacturing offers in-field service and troubleshooting to assist in resolving the issue.

It is this attention to excellence, service, quality and trust that sets the company apart. While working on projects with clients, Jackson Machine & Manufacturing focuses on the relationship and communication with the client, partnering with customers to give and receive insight, working together to complete projects on schedule at a competitive price.

"We are proud of the quality of workmanship that we provide for our customers," Davis says. "Our company pride is quality and on-time delivery."