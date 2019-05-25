Progress 2019: Kasten - Building Family Memories Since 1895

Kasten has been focused on building family memories since 1895. From brick and stone for a new home, a fireplace or stove to keep your family warm over the winter, or creating a summer backyard getaway with a pool, hot tub and landscaping, Kasten can help create something beautiful that will last for generations.

"Kasten has been in business for over 124 years because we carry high-quality products with great customer service," says Craig Bohnsack, Kasten CEO. "Our goal is to enhance the lives of our customers."

Bohnsack believes that what makes Kasten stand out -- along with their quality products -- is the service after the purchase.

"A big advantage with Kasten is that we stock parts," Bohnsack says. "You don't ever have to worry about where to have an item that you buy from us serviced; we service everything we sell."

Start building your family memories by visiting a Kasten store at one of their locations in Jackson, Cape Girardeau or Bonne Terre, Missouri, or in Carbondale, Illinois.