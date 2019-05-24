Progress 2019: Become Part of a 55+ Active Adult Community at Ramsey Branch

Ramsey Branch Subdivision is the first 55-plus active adult community in the Cape Girardeau area, allowing residents to live amongst their peers. This concept, although new to this area, has grown in popularity throughout the country over the past several years.

"You don't have to be on a beach or golf course to live in a community like this one," says developer Bill King. "We now bring you one in Jackson, Missouri."

One permanent resident must be age 55 or older to live in Ramsey Branch. In the subdivision, there are 10 floor plans available, ranging from 1,036 square feet to nearly 1,600 square feet, with a mixture of two- and three-bedroom styles. Each home is built on one level with an open concept, two bathrooms, walk-in shower enclosure in the master bath, a covered porch and two-car garage. Each home is equipped with gas and electric, with options for Charter internet.

Once a floor plan is picked out, each homeowner chooses flooring, paint, doors, trim and cabinets. Interior upgrades include storm shelters, fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and engineered hardwood flooring. A homebuyer or renter also chooses exterior colors, windows, siding, gutters and trim, with three variations for the exterior.

Nine homes have been sold, with another custom home being built. Three homes are listed ranging in price from $175,000 to $225,000, with five more ready to undergo construction.

Maintenance-free living is part of the allure at Ramsey Branch. Use of the common areas, community center, lawn maintenance, snow removal, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, pest control and certain household items are all part of amenities packages offered.

Not everyone wants to or can afford to own their home; Ramsey Branch offers leasing, as well.

For more information, please call your local real estate agent or Bill King at (573) 225-6440.