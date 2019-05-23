Progress 2019: Update Your Business or Home with HD Media Systems

HD Media Systems was founded in Cape Girardeau in 2006 by Scott Starzinger and Drew Balsman. Over the past 13 years, HD Media Systems has expanded their business with the purchase of Stereo One in Cape and the addition of their newest location in St. Louis.

The company got their start specializing in home theaters and high-end audio and has grown to offer an expansive list of products and services, including things like automated shades, motorized screens, smart mirrors, entry access, acoustic treatment, home and business automation, voice and data networking, outdoor televisions and surround sound, and architectural lighting solutions which bring together all elements of lighting from fixtures to natural light.

"Our customers have a unique level of accessibility to work directly with our owners and managers throughout the project, but more important is our design and layout philosophy," says Drew Balsman, about what sets HD Media apart. "We listen carefully to our customer's needs and offer our experience to give them the best value and products for their custom project. We are not pushy or just trying to sell something; we tailor the technology to fit their lifestyle. That's how we started, and that is what we grew on."