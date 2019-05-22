Progress 2019: Merchant Processing with First State Community Bank

Are you looking for a local, efficient and easy-to-use solution for processing credit and debit cards at your business?

Consider setting up your merchant services with First State Community Bank.

First State Community Bank offers a variety of payment solutions, including point-of-sale terminals; Internet, mail or telephone payment acceptance; gift cards; check processing and mobile acceptance.

Partnering with First State Community Bank for all your business' credit card processing needs does two things, says Jeff Brune, business development specialist at First State Community Bank. First, it saves your business money by eliminating a third party. Second, it provides you with a local assistant to call, someone in Cape Girardeau who is available to offer hands-on help.

"I've had restaurant customers call me, panicked, two hours before their lunch rush, where I've been able to go right over and fix the issues with their machines," Brune says.

When you -- and your customers -- rely on transaction efficiency, you want to feel confident your business is providing a top-of-the-line experience. To learn more about launching your business' credit card processing with First State Community Bank, contact Brune at (573) 339-0303 or jbrune@fscb.com.