Connecting Businesses with an Audience

At the flourish Ladies Night Out

Shopping, tastings, demonstrations, classes and DIY workshops are just some of the fun in store for women who attend the flourish Ladies Night Out on Thursday, May 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Hosted by flourish Women's Magazine, this one-night-only event will feature a vendor market of local artisans, retailers, small businesses and organizations, main stage demonstrations and entertainment, and scheduled workshops and classes.

"As a brand, we are always looking for ways to connect with our audience and provide additional opportunities to connect our advertisers to our readers," says Donna Denson, Southeast Missourian advertising director. "The flourish Ladies Night Out allows us to do so in a way that is fun and entertaining."

The night also features themed rooms with classes, workshops and presentations for attendees to participate in. Scheduled workshops include "DIY Wood Sign Making" with Board and Brush Creative Studio and "Meal Prep" with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, among others.

"The flourish Ladies Night Out is a great opportunity for women to come together to learn new things and see what area vendors have to offer them," says Jamie Phillips, rustmedia event and brand manager. "It also gives retailers the opportunity to interact with women who may not normally shop at their business. Last year's event was a huge success with over 400 women and 60 vendors in attendance, and we expect this year's event to be equally successful."

A portion of sales from each ticket will be donated to the Central Middle School Tiger Lilies with a matching donation provided by the flourish Ladies Night Out giving-back partner Edward Jones -- Cheryl A. Mothes, Financial Advisor.

Early Bird general admission tickets are on sale now through May 1 for only $5 or $15 for VIP. After May 1, general admission prices increase to $10.

Space in classes and workshops is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit http://women.semissourian.com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Donna Denson at ddenson@semissourian.com.