Progress 2019: Cape Regional Airport Sees 67 Percent Increase in Boardings

In December 2017, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport brought you direct flights to Chicago for the first time, flying more than 8,800 passengers on these new flights. This year, the airport brings you a third roundtrip flight daily Monday through Friday, with two roundtrips on weekends. The added flights began in January 2019.

The popularity of the flights is taking off, with a 67 percent increase in 2019 for boardings during January through March.

Bruce Loy, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager, says people drive from a 60 to 75-mile radius to utilize the airport, and that many businesses such as Menard's, Procter & Gamble and Drury Hotels fly routinely through Cape.

"This airport serves as a major economic development tool throughout not just the Cape Girardeau community, but throughout this entire region," Loy says. "There is a good number of business jets that run in and out of here on a daily basis. It's an advantage for the region, not just for this community."