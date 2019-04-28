Progress 2019: The Bank of Missouri Serves the Communities They Work In

Staying in business for more than 127 years is hard. Really hard. But, thanks to our great customers in the communities we serve and our entire team, we've grown from one bank known as The Bank of Perryville to more than 30 locations across Missouri.

If you think about it, since 1891 when the bank was founded, we've endured many events: the Great Depression, two World Wars and the Financial Crisis of 2007-2008. We are a growing, $1.7 billion institution with plans to further expand as opportunities present themselves. With our roots firmly planted in Perryville, Missouri, we continue to grow, evolving and expanding with our amazing team, customers and communities.

Those principles are the reason we are still in business today: caring for people and communities is our foundation. With every financial decision we make, we bear those values in mind, every time. And it shows: we have earned a 5-Star Superior rating from Bauer Financial, Inc., each quarter since December 2011.

We support many civic and community groups, both through monetary donations and volunteer hours from our team members. Across Missouri, we support an average of 250 different organizations through employee involvement, effort and time.

"We strive to help communities, businesses and people thrive and prosper through an integrated and cohesive customer experience which provides financial literacy and trusted expertise to each and every customer," says Adrian Breen, president and CEO. "A secure financial future is just the start to a better life, and when you really get down to it, this is why we open our doors each and every day."

We are proud, but above all, very privileged, to say, "We've been community banking since 1891." We look forward to the bright future which lies ahead for the shareholders, employees, customers and communities served by The Bank of Missouri.