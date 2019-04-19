Glenn House celebration planned

Letter to the Editor

Have you heard of the Glenn House? Until 2014, when my family discovered a portrait of my great, great grandfather, David Glenn, I hadn't, even though I share my name with one of its first inhabitants, the Glenns' youngest daughter.

The Glenn House was my family's home, but now it belongs to the citizens of Cape. Years of love and support from this hard-working town show through every corner of the still-proud structure. To all of you, my family is grateful, for both the care and the memories you've helped keep alive. We'd love to thank you in person.

Saturday, May 4, three generations of my family -- my grandfather, mother and uncle, my younger sister and I -- will visit the Glenn House. Please join us! Your $5 tour fee will help the all-volunteer staff complete projects vital to preserving the house, like replacing an ancient boiler and repairing a leaning retaining wall.

You can also help preserve this piece of history by becoming a member of the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, allowing you to visit the Glenn House again at no cost. In addition, you'll have the chance to talk to my family and me, and join us on some of the tours that afternoon.

We really hope you'll come out for a fun (and delicious) day of conversation, croquet, lemonade and ice cream in the back yard. For more information, visit www.glennhouse.org, email theglennhouse@hotmail.com, or like us on Facebook.

SARAH GLENN MARSH, Richmond, Virginia