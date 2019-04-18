*Menu
Beauty and the Beast comes to the BIG STAGE LIVE

Thursday, April 18, 2019
User-submitted story by Tamara Roth
Perry Park Center April 26-28 Tickets are available at https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/betweenthescenes www.betweenthescenesstudios.com

Disneys Beauty and the Beast Performs Live right here in Southeast Missouri!

For 3 days only April 26-28th BTS bring the magic of this tale as old as time LIVE to the Perryville Stage! Get your tickets today!! Bring your friends and family and experience the Magic of Disney on stage!

Tickets are on $12 for Missouri residents!!!

Belle and the Beast
