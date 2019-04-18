Use tax unsound policy

Letter to the Editor

Regarding the April 10 Speak Out post, Jackson vote: Buying from a local business is a personal decision and donating to a local group is purely a business or personal decision. How does voting against a regressive tax show a lack of support for local businesses? There are thousands of reasons for refusing to donate to local groups. But does punishing all non-political non-profit groups for something they have no control over make sense? Defeating a tax increase confirms the citizens' lack of confidence in the government's competence to faithfully administer a sound tax policy. The logic from the comment proves the theory that a tax affecting business or personal decisions is unsound tax policy.

DREW ELGIN, Jackson