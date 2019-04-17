Cape Girardeau Woman Plays Professional Womens Football

Hello!

I don't have a complete story written out, however I thought this could be an interesting and fun article. My sister, Chelsea Vinson, tried out for and is now playing professional women's football in St. Louis. She plays for the St. Louis Slam, which is a part of the WFA (Womens Football Alliance). There are teams in many major cities, and they do quite a bit of traveling. This network is something I just learned existed, and I thought other people might learn and find it interesting as well. Chelsea graduated from Cape Central High School and is now attending Southeast Missouri State University. Unfortunately, I don't have any pictures of her in her equipment and uniform.