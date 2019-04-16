Southern Illinois Songwriter Pens Earth Day Song, Life's a Beach (So Keep it Clean)

I've lived in southern Illinois since 2001, but two years living in The Bahamas left a lasting impression.

I hit the islands for the first time in 1988 and in many ways Ive never left. I met my wife while working at a dive resort on Andros Island and I've been back to The Bahamas dozens of times with my family.

Back in the late 1980s, climate change wasn't a 'thing', yet. The reefs were healthy and the plastic problem hadnt peaked. But things have changed.

Now, climate change poses a very real threat to island countries, like The Bahamas, which are literally just a few feet above sea level. And there are predictions that by 2050, there could more plastic than fish in the worlds oceans!

Since I love beaches and islands and the ocean, I wrote Lifes a Beach (So Keep It Clean). It's an upbeat and hopeful anthem about taking action to help clean-up and save the oceans and beaches of the world.

I love Margaret Meades quote about the power of a few dedicated citizens to make a difference. And I convey that idea in this song.

Life's a Beach includes a childrens choir of mostly 4th graders from Unity Point School, in Carbondale. I reached out to the sponsor of schools Environmental Club and her kids were excited to be involved.

The passion of the kids for the environment and their youthful voices make me smile every time I hear the song and give me hope for the future.

The song will be available for download and streaming on Earth Day, but I'm making the song and lyrics available to any conservation group that wants to use them.

I hope this song can be used, in some small way, to inspire people to be the change they want to see in the world.

-30-