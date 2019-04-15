Come gather round the fire at Trail of Tears State Forest near Jonesboro IL on Tuesday April 23rd, at 7 pm for Shawnee Chapter Illinois Audubon Societys annual Under the Stars & Around the Campfire program.

Join us in celebration of the 200th anniversary of our state, as songwriter and roots musician Chris Vallillo uses the songs, poems, and stories of her best loved authors, songwriters and poets to give voice to the story of Illinois.

From national roads to the riverways and rails that would drive the economic development of the nation, Illinois has played a major role in the growth of our country.

Vallillo combines traditional, original and contemporary Illinois folk songs from artists like Steve Goodman and Micheal Smith, with poems, writing and narratives by Illinois writers like Vachel Lindsay, Carl Sandburg and Edgar Lee Masters to present the themes that made Illinois the state that it is today. A gifted multi-instrumentalist, Vallillo brings his unique perspective on our state to the stage on his unique collection of vintage Illinois instruments.

This free public program for folks of all ages will take place rain or shine at the Trail of Tears State Forest located at 3240 State Forest Rd, Jonesboro, IL. The State Forest is east of State Rte. 127, just north of Jonesboro. Turn into the picnic area directly across from the white barn and follow the signs. Be sure to dress for cool spring weather. Rustic seating will be provided but lawn chairs and flashlights are encouraged. In case of rain, program will be held in a shelter with a fireplace. The campfire & stars will be waiting for you!

For more information, phone or text 618.534.7870 or email featherfoil1@gmail.com

Shawnee Chapter is the local chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and serves as stewards of War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, located north of Golconda. Illinois Audubon has been helping to preserve Illinois flora and fauna since 1897. www.illinoisaudubon.org

