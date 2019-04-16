Proms signal final days of school for many students

Editorial

Spring is a special time of year for high school students, particularly for the seniors, who are wrapping up their last moments of required schooling.

While graduations mark the end of the journey, and a time to reflect, proms allow for one of the final moments for seniors to let their hair down (or put it up, as it were), and make some final memories before heading off to the workforce or college.

Prom season has begun in full force. Our photographers have been out capturing these galas and these memories. Several schools have already had their proms, but several more are in the works.

We enjoy bringing you some of the moments from these proms, and capturing these last moments of the school year.

It's also a time to remember that prom season is a time to have fun, but also a time to be smart. For students, that means refraining from illegal substances and driving safely. Don't make this spring memorable for the wrong reasons. For adults, it means talking to your students about good choices, and not engaging or promoting illegal activities.

We hope all the high school students enjoy their proms, and graduations, safely holding on to those memories that will last a lifetime.