Shipyard music festival gears up for fall concert with party on Thursday

Editorial

Were throwing a party, and youre invited.

Rustmedia, the marketing division of Rust Communications, the parent company of the Southeast Missourian, is planning the second Shipyard Music and Cultural Festival on Sept. 27 and 28. But on Thursday, there is a free launch party from 6 to 9 p.m. as a way to thank the music fans who attended last years festival despite the rain and to introduce everyone to this years musical lineup.

Rustmedia has partnered with Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse in Cape Girardeau to provide the food for the Thursday event.

We want folks that were there last year to come out, because they know it was a good time, said Shipyard organizer and rustmedia creative director Jeff Rawson of the party. Its a celebration that Shipyard is back for the fall.

Those who attend Thursdays party will get access to discounted early-bird tickets. The first 50 guests will receive a complimentary Shipyard-themed cocktail. Mary Jane also will have giveaways, including gift cards.

The launch party will take place at 1107 Broadway. Come on out and have a good time with us. You cant go wrong with good music and Mary Jane food.