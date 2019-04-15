Beyond pro-life (again)

Letter to the Editor

Mr. Rick Feiners response to my letter over a month ago twisted my words. He said I used a red-herring letter to support abortion. He was wrong. What I said was, yes, we have the resources to care for more babies when abortions cease, but we should start planning now. I dont know why Mr. Feiner responded as he did.

But I do know that taking care of children is no red herring. Ive seen many people who like to preach about stopping abortions, but dont want to consider the consequences of unwanted babies. Saying babies are the result of choices people make in their sexuality doesnt help the babies. The debate shouldnt be just about the birth. It should include the baby. Instead of criticizing expectant mothers for making poor choices, lets make sure their babies have good homes.

Sadly, in this country and throughout the world, there are children who are abused, neglected, abandoned, exploited, you get the picture, not just by irresponsible parents, but by church and state and many others. How ironical that some of the highest powers of church and state advocate for the unborn, but fail to protect the living.

I believe abortions will continue to decline and maybe even be outlawed altogether within a few years. Fewer abortions means more babies. Good. Lets recognize that and start planning now for how we will care for and protect more at-risk babies.

Gary L. Gaines, Cape Girardeau