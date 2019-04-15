Votes would be disenfranchised

Letter to the Editor

An article in the Southeast Missourian on Friday, March 29, stated, The Missouri House advanced a plan to abolish open primary elections. ... People not affiliated with a party could not vote for candidates in a primary election. ...

I urge every registered voter to join me and contact their representatives and senators and express outrage at this attempt to disenfranchise thousands of voters.

Often one party will not have a choice of candidate, but another party will. We should not have to join a specific political party in order to select a candidate to run in a general election.

Joyce Horky Moore, Burfordville