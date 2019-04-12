Prayer 4-12-19

Most read stories
- Cape woman found dead, shot by husband, officials say (4/8/19)4
- Group aiding homeless buys former police station (4/4/19)3
- Cape city receives grant to rehab 10 houses (4/8/19)
- Leaders face task of next steps for aquatic center (4/5/19)15
- Track and field athletes compete at Special Olympics event Saturday in Cape Girardeau (4/8/19)
- At least 10 locals gearing up for Boston Marathon on Monday (4/9/19)
- City officials prefer private funds, not casino tax money for aquatic center project (4/9/19)14
- Let's taco-bout love ... (4/4/19)1
- Perryville teen faces charge of threatening to 'shoot up' school; 3 talked of attack, police say (4/5/19)
- Second voluntary retirement program underway at Southeast (4/4/19)
- Culture shift? Peighton Robinson first black female lead in history of Central productions (with an asterisk) (4/12/19)
- 'I hate seeing it dirty' 7th graders create Capaha Park cleanup group (4/12/19)
- Sixth edition of Broadway sculptures unveiled (4/12/19)
- Bootheel programs attempt to curb rates of diabetes, obesity rates (4/12/19)
- Judge postpones ex parte hearing involving Scott County deputy continued (4/12/19)
- Police say numerous burglaries solved in the region (4/12/19)
- Country musician Conley dies at 77 (4/12/19)
- Chip and Joanna Gaines to start a new television network (4/12/19)
- Foodie Panel: Sugarfire Smoke House does barbecue like a (pit) boss (4/11/19)
- Army Corps of Engineers: Mississippi River levels to remain high through May (4/11/19)
- Ceremony held for violent crime victims, families (4/11/19)
- 'Mamma Mia!' set to be 'biggest' show to date (4/11/19)
- All about that bacon (4/11/19)
- Figure in game-show scandals dies (4/11/19)
- Cape Girardeau County agenda 4/11/19 (4/11/19)
- Cape Central High School art department shines, is 'one big melting pot' (4/10/19)
- Area schools see little opposition to childhood vaccines (4/10/19)
- United Way hosts thank-you luncheon, presents awards (4/10/19)
- Broadway repair work Tuesday in downtown Cape (4/10/19)
- Gallery: TBY Spring Fling (4/10/19)
- Stoddard County election results questioned (4/10/19)
- Home tour for foster-care efforts to be April 27 (4/9/19)
- Getting into the swing of things at Jackson City Park (4/9/19)
- Blog: The unfortunate Mr. McSpadden (4/9/19)
- Huffman pleads guilty in college cheating scandal (4/9/19)
- Blog: What Happens When Your Accountant Fails to Manage Your Accounts Properly (4/3/19)
- Blog: A tenuous family connection (4/2/19)
- Blog: AUDITIONS SET FOR SUMMER SHOW 2019..... (4/1/19)
- Blog: RCP Spring Production Opens This Week...... (3/31/19)