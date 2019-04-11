AUDITIONS FOR RCP SUMMER SHOW SET.......

River City Players will be holding auditions for "Changing Rooms" on Sunday, April 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Port Cape. The production is a comedy and will be directed by Melissa Wade. Rehearsals will take place from the end of April up to opening night. The show dates are July 11, 12, 13, 14. No preparation is needed as this will be a cold reading. If you want to be a part of a great group come out Sunday and audition. If you are not interested in auditioning but want to see what RCP is all about just come and hang out with us. Attached is a flyer with the info! See you Sunday!🎭🎭