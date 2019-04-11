Area police report 4/11/19

Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Jalil Swope, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

* Sarah Presley, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked and false declaration.

* Talon Clark, 20, of Jackson, was arrested for stealing.

Thefts

* Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported at 2500 West End Boulevard and Southern Expressway.

* Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Spanish Street.

* Stealing was reported in the 2000 block of Broadway.

* Stealing was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.

* Stealing and forgery were reported in the 2100 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

* Subject was in custody pending formal chaarges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance at William Street and Edgewood Road.

* Forgery was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.

* Identity theft was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.

* Identity theft was reported in the 600 block of Red Bud Circle.

* Forgery was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.

* Forgery was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.

* Fraud was reported.

* Weapon offense was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.

Jackson

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

* Christopher Smith, 41 of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Thefts

* Theft reported in the 400 block of Morgan Street.

* Theft reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.