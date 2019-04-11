Area police report 4/11/19
Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
* Jalil Swope, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
* Sarah Presley, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked and false declaration.
* Talon Clark, 20, of Jackson, was arrested for stealing.
Thefts
* Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported at 2500 West End Boulevard and Southern Expressway.
* Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Spanish Street.
* Stealing was reported in the 2000 block of Broadway.
* Stealing was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
* Stealing and forgery were reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
* Subject was in custody pending formal chaarges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance at William Street and Edgewood Road.
* Forgery was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.
* Identity theft was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.
* Identity theft was reported in the 600 block of Red Bud Circle.
* Forgery was reported in the 100 block of South Broadview Street.
* Fraud was reported.
* Weapon offense was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
Jackson
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
* Christopher Smith, 41 of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
Thefts
* Theft reported in the 400 block of Morgan Street.
* Theft reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
